EU leaders seek to halt migrant crossings from Belarus

Thousands of migrants have been lured to Belarus on tourist visas and encouraged to cross into Poland, Lithuania and to a lesser extent Latvia.

Several have died of exhaustion at the Polish-Belarusian border since August, when large numbers of people from Iraq, Iran, Syria and Afghanistan, but also from Africa, started trying to cross, hoping to eventually reach western European nations.

Germany said it has noticed an increase of illegal entries along the German-Polish border since August, registering about 4,500 such entries.

According to a draft of their meeting's conclusions, EU leaders will agree that they won't “accept any attempt by third countries to instrumentalize migrants for political purposes" and condemn “such hybrid attacks at the EU’s borders."

“We have to hold the Belarusian government accountable for these actions, but also to have a look at the airlines and travel operators who are cooperating with this way of using human beings as arms, pushing (them) against the border, creating situations in which there is an extraordinary violation of human rights," he said.

The migration numbers began increasing a year ago after the EU slapped sanctions on Lukashenko’s government over the August 2020 presidential election, which the West views as rigged, and the security crackdown on the Belarusian opposition and peaceful protesters that followed.

Migration has been a sensitive and divisive topic since the arrival in Europe in 2015 of well over 1 million migrants, most of them refugees fleeing conflict in Syria. The exodus sparked one of the EU’s biggest political crises and member states have yet to find an agreement on a system that would guarantee shared responsibility for the new arrivals.

Raf Casert in Brussels and Mike Corder in The Hague, Netherlands, contributed to this story.

