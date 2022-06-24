springfield-news-sun logo
EU leaders endorse Croatia's switch to euro currency

European Council President Charles Michel, left, speaks with Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, June 24, 2022. EU leaders were set to discuss economic topics at their summit in Brussels Friday amid inflation, high energy prices and a cost of living crisis. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Nation & World
47 minutes ago
European Union leaders have agreed that Croatia will join the group of countries using the euro currency next year

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders agreed Friday that Croatia will join the group of countries using the euro, bringing the number of nations sharing the currency to 20 starting in January.

“The euro is the monetary expression of our shared destiny and has been part of our European dream," said EU Council President Charles Michel, who chaired a summit of bloc leaders in Brussels. “Now, the dream comes true for Croatia."

Following talks with EU lawmakers and the European Central Bank, the process will conclude with the expected adoption in July of three legal acts that will enable the switch.

