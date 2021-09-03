EU leader 'deplores' Belarus behavior amid migrant standoff

Poland and the Baltic states argue that Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko is waging a “hybrid war” against their countries — EU nations that border Belarus — in revenge for EU sanctions.

All three nations have reinforced their borders and Lithuania and Latvia also declared states of emergency this summer.

Meanwhile, human rights officials have been voicing concern about a group of 32 Afghans stuck for more than three weeks on the Poland-Belarus border.

Polish officials said the state of emergency was needed to halt migration and prevent provocations following a recent protest at the border that involved 13 activists trying to cut a new razor wire barrier. They also cited possible risks linked to Russian military exercises beginning later this month that will also include elements in Belarus.

