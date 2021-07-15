EU court: Poland's disciplining of judges breaches EU law

Poland's ruling Law and Justice party claims the 2017 establishment of the Disciplinary Chamber that has the power to punish judges is part of its reform of an inefficient system riven with corruption. Critics see that as a pretext for seizing control of the country's courts.

Many judges and lawyers allege the chamber is being used to pressure judges to issue rulings that favor the ruling authorities. To date, while the ruling party has sought to exert control over the high courts and key judicial bodies, many lower court judges continue to assert their independence. Some have issued rulings against government officials or interests.

The chamber is composed of judges selected by the National Council of the Judiciary, a body whose own members are chosen by parliament, where Law and Justice holds a majority.

“The Court of Justice upheld all the complaints made by the Commission and found that Poland had failed to fulfil its obligations deriving from EU law,” the statement said.

It issued a litany of perceived flaws in the Polish system, by which it said judges could fall victim to political control and pressure to influence decisions.

It said the high disciplinary chamber “does not provide all the guarantees of impartiality and independence and, in particular, is not protected from the direct or indirect influence of the Polish legislature and executive.”

It said the Polish system “could undermine the independence of the courts concerned” and called on the Polish authorities to “take the measures necessary to rectify the situation.”