EU Council chief vows support, ammunition for Ukraine

The two leaders also discussed the unfolding situation in EU-membership candidate Moldova that has faced a protracted series of crises since Moscow launched its war in neighboring Ukraine.

Michel said Russia and its allies have stepped up efforts to destabilize Moldova by “weaponizing energy, conducting cyber-attacks, staging protests, and other subversive activities.”

Michel will on Tuesday travel to Moldova where he will meet with Moldovan President Maia Sandu and Prime Minister Dorin Recean, in the capital Chisinau.

Despite Romania joining NATO in 2004, and the EU three years later, it was told last year along with Bulgaria that it must wait longer to participate in the Schengen zone — the world's largest free travel zone — amid some countries' migration concerns.

Michel expressed his full support for Romania's bid to join the Schengen area.

