EU coordinator heads to Tehran in bid to save nuclear deal

President Joe Biden vowed to rejoin the deal. Talks to get both sides to return to compliance began in Vienna over a year ago. But the negotiations, which also involve the United Kingdom, Germany, France, China and Russia, have stalled since breaking off in March. The sides had seemed just on the verge of a breakthrough.

Mora has played a crucial role in facilitating the negotiations, given that Iran refuses to speak directly to America. He last traveled to Tehran in late March, before heading to Washington.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Mora would be “conveying messages” from the other signatories to Tehran during his trip.

But talks in Vienna have remained at an impasse over several unresolved issues. U.S. officials have said a key hurdle involves Iranian demands that Washington lift its terrorism designation of Iran's powerful, paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine also has complicated the talks, as Moscow threatened to derail negotiations with new demands and European capitals have grown distracted by the continent's greatest humanitarian crisis since World War II.

Separately, the International Atomic Energy Agency, charged with monitoring Iran's nuclear program, has grown increasingly critical of Iran's failure to cooperate with the organization and its refusal to explain the traces of radioactive material at several undeclared nuclear sites in the country.

The agency’s head, Rafael Mariano Grossi, expressed his frustration with Iran in comments to the European Parliament committees on Tuesday.

“We, in the last few months, were able to identify traces of enriched uranium in places that have never been declared by Iran … so we are extremely concerned about this,” Grossi said, adding he was skeptical that officials could close a nuclear deal if the IAEA still had unanswered questions.

Associated Press writer Isabel DeBre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report.