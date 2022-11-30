springfield-news-sun logo
EU Commission proposes blocking billions in funds to Hungary

Nation & World
18 minutes ago
The European Union’s executive branch has recommended that billions of euros in EU funds be withheld from Hungary over its failure to implement solid rule-of-law reforms, a move highlighting lingering divergences between the European partners

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive branch recommended Wednesday that billions of euros in EU funds be withheld from Hungary over its failure to implement solid rule-of-law reforms, a move highlighting lingering divergences between the European partners.

The Council, which represents the bloc’s 27 countries, has until Dec. 19 to take a decision based on the European Commission’s proposal, which came as Hungary continues to block crucial EU decisions such as the disbursement of 18 billion euros of financial aid to Ukraine and a global tax deal.

