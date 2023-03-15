EU closer to ending US trade spat, moves on Green Deal funds

Since the EU does have such minerals too, the plan calls to boost capacity to at least 40% of consumption and make sure that recycling is improved too.

It all amounts to a major effort that the EU needs to push through to remain relevant in a future where green technologies will become the standard and strategic economic independence paramount in a world of quickly shifting alliances and developments.

It made it all the more essential for the EU and Washington to find a truce on the trade spat that has divided them since last summer when Biden’s $375 billion clean energy law was passed.

“In other words, the two biggest and most advanced economies in the world are now moving in the same direction,” she told the lawmakers.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

