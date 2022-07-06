EU chief warns of danger of complete cut-off of Russian gas

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that the 27-nation Europe Union needs to make emergency plans to prepare for a complete cut-off of Russian gas in the wake of the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine.
The EU has already imposed sanctions on Russia, including on some energy supplies, and is gearing away from Kremlin-controlled deliveries, but von der Leyen said the bloc needed to be ready for shock disruptions coming from Moscow.
“We also need to prepare now for further disruption of gas supply and even a complete cut-off of Russian gas supply,” von der Leyen told the EU legislature in Strasbourg, France.
Credit: Jean-Francois Badias
Credit: Jean-Francois Badias
In Other News
1
5 killed as Russia pounds eastern Ukraine region of Donetsk
2
Homes of 85,000 people at risk, but rain eases around Sydney
3
Economists: Current measures won't meet German energy goals
4
OPEC secretary-general is dead, Nigerian officials announce
5
EU parliament set for cliff-edge vote on green investments