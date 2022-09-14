springfield-news-sun logo
EU chief Von der Leyen to visit Ukraine to stress support

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gestures as she speaks on Ukraine at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gestures as she speaks on Ukraine at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Nation & World
47 minutes ago
European Union Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen has announced she will visit Kyiv later Wednesday to show the bloc’s support for Ukraine as it fights back against the Russian invasion

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — European Union Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen announced a surprise visit to Kyiv later Wednesday to show the bloc’s support for Ukraine as it fights back against the Russian invasion.

Dressed in the colors of Ukraine, von der Leyen said in her State of the European Union address that the bloc would come to the aid of Ukraine by opening its seamless single market more to Ukrainian products and said she would “discuss all this with President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy.”

The EU has already committed billions in aid to Ukraine since the Feb. 24 invasion by Russia. Von der Leyen announced Wednesday the bloc will provide 100 million euros to build up schools destroyed during the invasion.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gestures as she speaks on Ukraine at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gestures as she speaks on Ukraine at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gestures as she speaks on Ukraine at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

