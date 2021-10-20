EU chief says key to energy crisis is pushing Green Deal

“While (Russia's) Gazprom has honored its long term contracts with us, it did not respond to higher demand, as it did in previous years. So Europe is today too reliant on gas,” she said.

As a result, the transition to clean energy wasn't only necessary to become energy neutral by mid-century.

“The transition to clean energy is not only vital for our planet. It is also crucial for our economy and for the resilience to energy price shocks,” she said.

It was a veiled reference to leaders such as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has specifically blamed the hike in energy prices on the European Commission's Green Deal plans. The project aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 55 % by 2030 and making the bloc carbon neutral by 2050.