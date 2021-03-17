EU chief says AstraZeneca shortfalls slow vaccine campaign

AstraZeneca’s formula is one of three vaccines in use on the continent. But the escalating concern is another setback for the EU’s vaccination drive, which has been plagued by shortages and other hurdles and is lagging well behind the campaigns in Britain and the U.S.

For the second quarter of 2021, van der Leyen said, AstraZeneca will only deliver 70 million doses, less than half of the 180 million it was “contractually obliged to deliver.”

Two production sites in the U.K. figure in the EU's advance purchasing agreement drawn up with AstraZeneca, she said, adding: “We’re still waiting for doses to come from the U.K.," she said.

Von der Leyen also noted the EU has exported around 41 million vaccine doses to other countries. “But open roads run in both directions, and this is why we need to ensure that there is reciprocity and proportionality,” she said.

“If the situation does not change, we will have to reflect on how to make exports to vaccine producing countries dependent on their level of openness,” she added, without naming any country.

She said the EU still aims to vaccinate 70% of all adults by September.

AstraZeneca vaccine bottles at a Pharmacy in Edgeware, London, Tuesday, March 16, 2021, as Britain continues use of the vaccine. In recent days, countries including Denmark, Ireland and Thailand have temporarily suspended the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine after reports that some people who got a dose developed blood clots, even though there's no evidence that the shot was responsible. The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization say the data available do not suggest the vaccine caused the clots.​ (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Pharmacist Rajan Shah prepares a syringe of the AstraZeneca vaccine at St John's Church, in Ealing, London, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. In recent days, countries including Denmark, Ireland and Thailand have temporarily suspended their use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine after reports that some people who got a dose developed blood clots, even though there's no evidence that the shot was responsible. The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization say the data available do not suggest the vaccine caused the clots.​ Britain and several other countries have stuck with the vaccine. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference on the Commissions response to COVID-19 after a meeting of the College of Commissioners at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. The European Commission is proposing Wednesday to create a Digital Green Certificate to facilitate safe free movement inside the EU during the COVID-19 pandemic. (John Thys, Pool via AP) Credit: John Thys Credit: John Thys