EU chief calls for leadership at climate 'moment of truth'

Von der Leyen said the world remains “on a very dangerous course” and that leaders must take immediate steps to limit the global temperature rise to less than 2 degrees.

“It’s not a question of 30-40 years. It’s now. It’s this decade where we have to get better, otherwise we risk to reach irreversible tipping points,” she said.

Leaders, diplomats, scientists and environmental activists meet in Glasgow from Oct. 31-Nov. 12 to discuss how countries and businesses can adjust their targets to avert the more extreme climate change scenarios that would result in a significant sea-level rise, more frequent wild weather and more droughts.

On Tuesday, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that global warming could pose "an existential threat to humanity." He said that he would use his trip to the G20 summit to press all countries, including major emerging economies such as China, to do more on climate change.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-change.