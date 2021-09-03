EU, AstraZeneca reach deal to end vaccine delivery dispute

In June, a Belgian court ruled that AstraZeneca had committed a “serious breach” of its contract with the 27-nation bloc. The company said at the time that the ruling showed it “fully complied with its agreement” with the European Commission.

The executive vice president of AstraZeneca's BioPharmaceuticals Business Unit, Ruud Dobber, said in a statement Friday that he was “very pleased that we have been able to reach a common understanding which allows us to move forward and work in collaboration with the European Commission to help overcome the pandemic.”

“We are fully committed to manufacture Vaxzevria for Europe following the release for supply of more than 140 million doses to date at no profit," Dobber said in the statement. He added that the company also would work with the European Commission to provide further support to COVAX, the global vaccine-sharing program.

AstraZeneca said that, along with its partners, it has supplied more than 1.1 billion doses of vaccine to over 170 countries, and that approximately two-thirds have gone to low- and lower-middle-income countries.

The EU had claimed from the beginning that it launched an emergency legal procedure against AstraZeneca simply to secure the vaccine doses that EU member countries were promised. It accused the company of acting in bad faith by providing shots to other countries, notably former EU member Britain, and argued that it should have used its production sites in the U.K. to help fill the EU’s order.

But AstraZeneca argued that the challenges of producing and delivering the vaccine could not have been foreseen during a once-in-a-century pandemic, and that its U.K. sites were primarily meant to be used to service its contract with the British government.

The advance purchasing agreement also foresaw an option for the delivery of an extra 100 million doses, which the commission has since declined to take up.