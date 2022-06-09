EU allows Spain, Portugal to spend to ease energy prices

The decision also protects Iberian consumers against future rises “if the war in Ukraine goes on for longer or worsens,” Sánchez said.

Spain and Portugal signed off on a temporary cap on natural gas prices last month in a coordinated move described by Portugal’s environment minister as an “unprecedented” bid to temper soaring energy prices and inflation.

The move approved in Brussels late Wednesday skirts EU common market rules, but the EU's executive commission said it was permitting it, “recognizing that the Spanish and Portuguese economies are experiencing a serious disturbance.” It means that gas used for power generation will average just under 50 euros ($54) per megawatt-hour until May 31, 2023.

Spain believes it will immediately reduce costs for a third of domestic consumers and 70% of industry. But some Spanish energy companies have criticized the plan, citing concerns that the new rules will distort the market.

Commission Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager said the program would also allow Spain and Portugal to reform their electricity systems in line with climate change goals and “ultimately mitigate even further the effects of the energy crisis on final consumers.”

___

