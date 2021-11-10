EU accuses Belarus of 'trafficking' migrants toward border

Belarus denies the allegations, but has said it will no longer stop migrants and others seeking to enter the EU.

“From a distance, these events on the Polish-Belarusian border may look like a migration crisis, but this is not a migration crisis, it is a political crisis triggered with the special purpose of destabilizing the situation in the European Union,” said Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

Steffen Seibert, a spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said in Berlin that Minsk is engaged in “state-run smuggling and trafficking ... happening 100% at the expense of the people who are lured into the country with false promises."

Poland says Russia bears some responsibility for the crisis, given its staunch backing of Lukashenko. Germany's interior minister, Horst Seehofer, also accused Lukashenko of "using people’s fates — with the support of Russian President Vladimir Putin — to destabilize the West.”

Merkel spoke by phone with Putin on Wednesday. "I asked him to exert his influence on President Lukashenko, because people are being used here,” she said.

“They are victims of an inhuman policy, and something must be done against this," Merkel said in Meseberg, near Berlin. Speaking ahead of a meeting with Latvian and Portuguese leaders, Merkel thanked Poland, Lithuania and Latvia for protecting the EU’s external borders.

Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins added that “it is what I would call a state-sponsored human trafficking, which is affecting directly my country, Lithuania and Poland.”

The Kremlin's account of the call with Merkel said Putin proposed a discussion between “representatives of EU member states and Minsk.” It also said Putin and Merkel “agreed to continue the conversation.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected suggestions by Morawiecki that Moscow has any responsibility in the crisis, calling them “absolutely irresponsible and unacceptable.” Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also has suggested the EU give Belarus financial aid to stop the migrant flow.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met with President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday and discussed the possibility of the U.S. and Europe levying sanctions against airlines that play a role in the influx of migrants through Belarus.

Von der Leyen said afterward they shared the assessment that “this is an attempt by an authoritarian regime to try to destabilize democratic neighbors. This will not succeed.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who met in Washington with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, said “the idea that Belarus would weaponize migration is profoundly objectionable.”

"We will continue to pressure Lukashenko and the regime, and we will not lessen our calls for accountability,” he added. Kuleba said Belarus "is a potential front line that should not be underestimated.”

European Council President Charles Michel met in Warsaw with Morawiecki in a gesture of solidarity, saying: "We are facing a hybrid, brutal, violent and unworthy attack, and we can only reply to this with firmness and unity, in accordance with our core values.”

Michel also said the EU is discussing the possibility of funding "physical infrastructure" on its external borders. The EU's executive commission has long held that walls and barriers are not effective and has refused to fund them with money from the bloc. It would only pay for security cameras and surveillance equipment, not walls, fences and other physical infrastructure.

Now, it is facing pressure by several member countries to do so, as Poland and Lithuania have already moved ahead with plans to build high barriers of steel and razor wire.

Security on the Polish border has been reinforced, with about 15,000 soldiers deployed there along with border guards and police. Poland’s Defense Ministry has activated reserves from its Territorial Defense Force to support border guards and the military by looking for migrants and helping residents whose lives have been affected by the restrictions in their area.

The ministry and police reported that groups of migrants tried to enter the country late Tuesday and early Wednesday but that all who made it in were detained.

It also accused Belarusian forces of firing shots into the air in a border area where migrants caught between the countries have set up a camp. The ministry posted video on Twitter with noises of what sounded like shots. Belarus has accused Polish forces of firing in the air.

Caught in the geopolitical standoff are thousands of migrants, including children, who have been pushed back and forth in a forested area of swamps and bogs. Eight deaths have been confirmed, and the situation gets more dangerous as temperatures have fallen below freezing at night.

Berlin says thousands of the migrants have reached Germany, where many are housed in migrant centers. Others have been detained and put in closed migrant centers in Poland and Lithuania.

Poland, which takes a harder line on migrants, has faced criticism at home and abroad for pushing many of them back into Belarus, often leaving them in the forest. Lawmakers in Warsaw recently legalized returning people to the country from which they tried to enter Poland without automatically giving them the right to apply for asylum. The Polish actions are considered illegal under international law, according to the U.N. refugee agency.

Merkel's spokesman Seibert, while blaming the “condemnable behavior of the Belarusian leader,” also said the migrants deserved legal protection and humanitarian assistance — an apparent message to Poland.

The U.N. and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe expressed alarm at the growing humanitarian crisis. The U.N. Security Council scheduled closed consultations Thursday on the crisis at the request of Estonia, France and Ireland.

Belarus’ State Border Guard Committee said in a post on the Telegram messaging app Wednesday that four men of Kurdish descent in the makeshift migrant camp at the border were injured. The committee blamed Polish security forces for the injuries.

“According to the refugees, they were detained on the territory of Poland, where they tried to ask for protection and refugee status. Judging by the numerous injuries ... the Polish security forces mistreated the men and forcibly pushed them out through a barbed fence on the border with Belarus,” the post said, accompanied by photos of the injured.

It was impossible to verify the reports. Independent journalists face limits to their reporting in Belarus, and a state of emergency in Poland's border zone prevents media from entering the area.

___

Moulson reported from Berlin. Daria Litvinova in Moscow, Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin and Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark, Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations and Matthew Lee and Aamer Madhani in Washington contributed.

___

Follow AP's migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Caption In this handout photo released by State Border Committee of the Republic of Belarus on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, a view of a tent camp set by migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere gathering at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus. Polish authorities said Wednesday that two groups of migrants managed to cross the border from Belarus into Poland but that all the people in the groups were detained. Poland's Defense Ministry also accused Belarusian forces of firing shots into the air in a border area where migrants have set up a makeshift camp. (State Border Committee of the Republic of Belarus via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this handout photo released by State Border Committee of the Republic of Belarus on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, a wounded migrant lies at a tent camp set by migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere gathering at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus. Polish authorities said Wednesday that two groups of migrants managed to cross the border from Belarus into Poland but that all the people in the groups were detained. Poland's Defense Ministry also accused Belarusian forces of firing shots into the air in a border area where migrants have set up a makeshift camp. (State Border Committee of the Republic of Belarus via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei attend the talks in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (Yury Kochetkov/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Yury Kochetkov Credit: Yury Kochetkov

Caption Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko speaks during his interview with the Russian magazine of the Natsionalnaya Oborona (National Defense) in Minsk, Belarus, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (Nikolai Petrov/BelTA Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Nikolai Petrov Credit: Nikolai Petrov

Caption Russian President Vladimir Putin leads a meeting with officials via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mikhail Metzel Credit: Mikhail Metzel

Caption Polish border guards stand near the barbed wire as migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere gather at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. The German government says Chancellor Angela Merkel has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to intervene with Belarus over the migrant situation on that country's border with Poland. Merkel spoke with Putin by phone on Wednesday. (Ramil Nasibulin/BelTA pool photo via AP) Credit: Ramil Nasibulin Credit: Ramil Nasibulin

Caption Migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere pose for a photographer as they warmup at the fire gathering at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. The German government says Chancellor Angela Merkel has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to intervene with Belarus over the migrant situation on that country's border with Poland. Merkel spoke with Putin by phone on Wednesday. (Ramil Nasibulin/BelTA pool photo via AP) Credit: Ramil Nasibulin Credit: Ramil Nasibulin

Caption Polish police checking a private car on a road leading to a closed border crossing with Belarus,Chreptowce near Kuznica, Poland, on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. In response to pressure by large groups of migrants to illegally cross into EU member Poland, a 3 kilometer (1.9 mile) state of emergency zone has been introduce along the border on the Polish side with access only for local residents and security forces and the Kuznica border crossing has been closed. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Caption Migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere warmup at the fire gathering at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. The German government says Chancellor Angela Merkel has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to intervene with Belarus over the migrant situation on that country's border with Poland. Merkel spoke with Putin by phone on Wednesday. (Ramil Nasibulin/BelTA pool photo via AP) Credit: Ramil Nasibulin Credit: Ramil Nasibulin

Caption A group of migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere look at the Polish side as they gather at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. The German government says Chancellor Angela Merkel has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to intervene with Belarus over the migrant situation on that country's border with Poland. Merkel spoke with Putin by phone on Wednesday. (Leonid Shcheglov/BelTA via AP) Credit: Leonid Shcheglov Credit: Leonid Shcheglov

Caption A woman and a boy carry humanitarian aid as other migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere gather at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. The German government says Chancellor Angela Merkel has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to intervene with Belarus over the migrant situation on that country's border with Poland. Merkel spoke with Putin by phone on Wednesday. (Leonid Shcheglov/BelTA via AP) Credit: Leonid Shcheglov Credit: Leonid Shcheglov