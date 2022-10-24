Ethnic group says Myanmar air attack kills 60 at celebration

Sunday’s celebration of the 62nd anniversary of the founding of the Kachin Independence Organization was held at a base also used for military training by the Kachin Independence Army, the KIO’s armed wing. It is located near Aung Bar Lay village in Hpakant township, a remote mountainous area 950 kilometers (600 miles) north of Myanmar’s biggest city, Yangon.

A spokesperson for the Kachin Artists Association told The Associated Press by phone that military aircraft dropped four bombs on the celebration at about 8 p.m., according to members of the group who were there. Between 300 and 500 people were in attendance and a Kachin singer and keyboard player were among the dead, said the spokesperson, who asked not to be identified because he feared punishment by the authorities.

Those killed also included Kachin officers and soldiers, musicians and jade mining business owners and other civilians, he said. They also included at least 10 Kachin military and business VIPs sitting in front of the stage, and cooks working backstage, he added.

The Kachin News Group, a media outlet sympathetic to the KIO, reported the same number of casualties and said government security forces blocked the wounded from being treated at hospitals in nearby towns.