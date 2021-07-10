Ethiopia's ruling party wins national election in landslide

The National Election Board of Ethiopia announced Saturday night that the ruling party won 410 seats out of 436 in the federal parliament, which will see some seats remain vacant due to no election having been held due to unrest or logistical reasons.

The vote was a test for Abiy, who came to power in April 2018 after the former prime minister resigned amid widespread protests. Abiy oversaw dramatic political reforms, but critics say he is backtracking from some promises on political and media freedoms. He also has drawn massive international criticism for his handling of the conflict in the Tigray region has that left thousands of people dead.