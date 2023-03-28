Ethiopia’s PM announces outreach to rebel group in Oromia

The OLA is listed as a terrorist group in Ethiopia and the government has accused it of carrying out mass killings against ethnic minorities, mainly Amharas, in the Oromia region, the largest of the country's federal states. In one attack blamed on the group in June, witnesses asserted that more than 200 civilians were killed.

The OLA has rejected most of the accusations and instead blamed attacks on Ethiopian federal forces and allied fighters. Federal forces have carried out frequent airstrikes against the rebel group, also causing civilian casualties.

In recent weeks, the Oromia regional government has expressed interest in talking with the rebel group.

During the Tigray conflict, the OLA declared a short-lived alliance with Tigray forces. Last week, Ethiopian lawmakers removed the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front from the country's list of designated terror groups.