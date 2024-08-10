Ethiopian runner Tamirat Tola wins men's marathon at Paris Olympics to end Kenya dominance

Ethiopian runner Tamirat Tola won the men’s marathon at the Paris Olympics to end Kenya’s dominance of the race

By JEROME PUGMIRE – Associated Press
1 minute ago
PARIS (AP) — Ethiopian runner Tamirat Tola won the men's marathon at the Paris Olympics to end Kenya's dominance of the race.

Tola finished in an Olympic record time of 2 hours, 6 minutes, 26 seconds, with Belgium's Bashir Abdi finishing 21 seconds behind and Benson Kipruto taking bronze for Kenya, 34 seconds back.

Tola looked back as he neared the line and had time to soak up the applause.

Two-time defending champion Eliud Kipchoge struggled throughout was more than eight minutes behind Tola.

The last non-Kenyan to win was Ugandan Stephen Kiprotich at the London Games in 2012.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

