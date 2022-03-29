Ethiopian court orders journalist to be released on bail

Despite the granting of bail after four months of police investigation and detention, it still remains uncertain whether prosecutors will proceed to press charges against Kiyaro. The state of emergency was lifted in February as the government cited changing conditions in the deadly conflict between Ethiopian forces and those of the northern Tigray region.

“We are pleased that journalist Amir Aman Kiyaro has been granted bail and we are eager for his release from prison after being detained in Ethiopia for more than 120 days," Julie Pace, the AP's executive editor, said in response to the bail order.

“However, the investigation against him remains ongoing, with no charges filed,” Pace said. "Amir is an independent journalist who has been targeted because of his work and we urge the Ethiopian authorities to drop their investigation.”