Ethiopia votes in test for PM Abiy amid reports of abuses

On Monday, long lines of voters were seen in some parts of the capital, Addis Ababa, while security was stepped up across Africa's second-most populous country. Military vehicles were parked in key locations in the capital. More than 37 million Ethiopians were expected to vote, and one noted the wide range of candidates running.

“Last time we didn’t have a choice, but this is totally different,” Girmachew Asfaw said.

But another resident of the capital, who gave only his first name, Samuel, said he wouldn’t be voting. “Two or three years ago I would have voted for Abiy, but now there are a lot of troubles in our country,” he said.

Abiy’s ruling Prosperity Party, formed in 2019 by merging groups that made up the previous ruling coalition, registered 2,432 candidates in the election. The next largest party, Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice, was fielding 1,385 candidates. A total of 47 parties were seeking seats. Final election results from Monday's voting are expected within 10 days.

The spirit of this election “is much better in many ways than the previous elections,” Abiy said Monday, adding that the country is “witnessing the atmosphere of democracy.”

But opposition groups sounded warnings of election day harassment.

Opposition candidate Berhanu Nega with the Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice party told reporters that his party had recorded more than 200 instances of its election observers being “kicked out” of polling stations or denied access. He said he hoped the troubles “do not reflect the whole process.”

Getnet Worku, secretary general of the opposition ENAT party, accused Prosperity Party members of campaigning inside polling booths and said five of his party’s agents were detained for several hours, calling it “a matter of intimidation.”

Ethiopia's election chief, Birtukan Midekssa, told reporters that some election-related problems had been witnessed in the Amhara, Afar and Southern regions with some observers having difficulty in moving around and doing their job, which she called “concerning.” Some opposition candidates also are having trouble moving around, and “this may cause a problem in the election process and its result, so it has to stop immediately.”

Birtukan earlier had acknowledged “serious challenges” but noted that more parties and candidates are contesting than ever before. “I call on the international community to support Ethiopia on its democratic journey, stressful and imperfect though it is,” she wrote in the U.S.-based magazine The National Interest.

Tigray’s former leaders, who are fighting Ethiopian forces and those from neighboring Eritrea, have reported fierce new combat in recent days. Abiy’s government and the regional one each view the other as illegitimate, and the war broke out late last year, after Abiy accused the region’s forces of attacking a military base.

Ethiopia’s defense forces have called recent fighting challenging because of the rough terrain. Thousands of civilians have been killed and famine has begun as observers warn that the conflict is becoming a drawn-out guerrilla war.

Meanwhile, outbreaks of ethnic violence have killed hundreds of people in the Amhara, Oromia and Benishangul-Gumuz regions in recent months.

“We need a government that brings us peace, unity and that will stop the killing everywhere, and we also need to be pulled out from these ethnic divisions,” voter Desalgn Shume said.

International concern has been growing about the election. The U.S. has said it is “gravely concerned about the environment under which these upcoming elections are to be held," and the European Union said it will not observe the vote after its requests to import communications equipment were denied.

In response, Ethiopia said external observers “are neither essential nor necessary to certify the credibility of an election,” although it has since welcomed observers deployed by the African Union.

The United Nations secretary-general has noted the “challenging” environment and warned against acts of violence.

Ethiopian official checks voting card of a voter before he casts his vote in the general election in his home town of Beshasha, in the Oromia region of Ethiopia, Monday, June 21, 2021. Ethiopians are voting in a landmark election that is the centerpiece of a reform drive by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed but is overshadowed by the situation in the country's war-hit Tigray region. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene). Credit: Mulugeta Ayene Credit: Mulugeta Ayene

Ethiopians cast their votes in the general election at a polling center in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Monday, June 21, 2021. Ethiopia was voting Monday in the greatest electoral test yet for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as insecurity and logistical issues meant ballots wouldn't be cast in more than 100 constituencies of the 547 across the country. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis

Ethiopians queue on the street as they wait to cast their votes in the general election at a polling center in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Monday, June 21, 2021. Ethiopia was voting Monday in the greatest electoral test yet for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as insecurity and logistical issues meant ballots wouldn't be cast in more than 100 constituencies of the 547 across the country. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, left, waves to his supporters after casting his vote in the general election in his home town of Beshasha, in the Oromia region of Ethiopia Monday, June 21, 2021. Ethiopia began voting in the greatest electoral test yet for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as war and logistical issues mean ballots won’t be cast in more than 100 of the 547 constituenciesacross the country. The election is the centerpiece of a reform drive by Abiy, whose rise to power in 2018 seemed to signal a break with decades of authoritarian rule and led to him winning a Nobel Peace Prize. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene) Credit: Mulugeta Ayene Credit: Mulugeta Ayene

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, centre, is hugged by a supporter, after casting his vote in the general election in his home town of Beshasha, in the Oromia region of Ethiopia Monday, June 21, 2021. Ethiopia began voting in the greatest electoral test yet for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as war and logistical issues mean ballots won’t be cast in more than 100 of the 547 constituenciesacross the country. The election is the centerpiece of a reform drive by Abiy, whose rise to power in 2018 seemed to signal a break with decades of authoritarian rule and led to him winning a Nobel Peace Prize. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene) Credit: Mulugeta Ayene Credit: Mulugeta Ayene

Berhanu Nega, leader of the Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice (EZEMA) opposition party, speaks to the media after casting his vote in the general election at a polling center in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Monday, June 21, 2021. Ethiopia was voting Monday in the greatest electoral test yet for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as insecurity and logistical issues meant ballots wouldn't be cast in more than 100 constituencies of the 547 across the country. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis

Berhanu Nega, leader of the Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice (EZEMA) main opposition party, casts his vote in the general election in the capital Addis Ababa Monday, June 21, 2021. Ethiopia was voting Monday in the greatest electoral test yet for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as insecurity and logistical issues meant ballots wouldn't be cast in more than 100 constituencies of the 547 across the country. (AP Photo) Credit: Stringer Credit: Stringer

Ethiopians queue on chairs in the street as they wait to cast their votes in the general election at a polling center in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Monday, June 21, 2021. Ethiopia was voting Monday in the greatest electoral test yet for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as insecurity and logistical issues meant ballots wouldn't be cast in more than 100 constituencies of the 547 across the country. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis

Monk Tekeste Birhan, 85, casts his vote in the general election at a polling center near Entoto Park on the outskirts of the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Monday, June 21, 2021. Ethiopia began voting Monday in the greatest electoral test yet for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as war and logistical issues meant ballots wouldn't be cast in more than 100 of the 547 constituencies across the country. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis

Ethiopians queue on chairs in the street, underneath a billboard for an eye clinic, as they wait to cast their votes in the general election at a polling center in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Monday, June 21, 2021. Ethiopia was voting Monday in the greatest electoral test yet for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as insecurity and logistical issues meant ballots wouldn't be cast in more than 100 constituencies of the 547 across the country. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis

Ethiopians cast their votes in the general election at a polling center in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Monday, June 21, 2021. Ethiopia was voting Monday in the greatest electoral test yet for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as insecurity and logistical issues meant ballots wouldn't be cast in more than 100 constituencies of the 547 across the country. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis

Ethiopians queue to cast their votes in the general election, next to a national flag, at a polling center in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Monday, June 21, 2021. Ethiopia was voting Monday in the greatest electoral test yet for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as insecurity and logistical issues meant ballots wouldn't be cast in more than 100 constituencies of the 547 across the country. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis

An Ethiopian man casts his vote in the general election at a polling center in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Monday, June 21, 2021. Ethiopia was voting on Monday in the greatest electoral test yet for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as insecurity and logistical issues meant ballots wouldn't be cast in more than 100 constituencies of the 547 across the country. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis

Ethiopians line up to cast vote in the general election in his home town of Beshasha, in the Oromia region of Ethiopia, Monday, June 21, 2021. Ethiopians are voting in a landmark election that is the centerpiece of a reform drive by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed but is overshadowed by the situation in the country's war-hit Tigray region. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene). Credit: Mulugeta Ayene Credit: Mulugeta Ayene

An Ethiopian man casts his vote in the general election, in Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's home town of Beshasha, in the Oromia region of Ethiopia Monday, June 21, 2021. Ethiopia began voting Monday in the greatest electoral test yet for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as war and logistical issues meant ballots wouldn't be cast in more than 100 of the 547 constituencies across the country. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene) Credit: Mulugeta Ayene Credit: Mulugeta Ayene