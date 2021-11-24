Ethiopia says Abiy at war front, handing duties to deputy

The Tigray forces have said they want Abiy out. Abiy's government wants the Tigray forces, which it has designated as a terrorist group, to withdraw to their region.

The prime minister this week not only announced he would go to the battlefront but also invited Ethiopians to join him, the latest call for every able citizen in the country of more than 110 million people to join the fight. Hurried military trainings and allegations of forced conscription have occurred in recent months, while analysts have warned of the growing presence of ethnic-based militias as the military was said to be weakened.

Millions of civilians are trapped and going hungry because of the war. Ethiopia's government has blockaded the Tigray region for several months, fearing that humanitarian aid will end up in the hands of fighters, while hundreds of thousands of people in the neighboring Amhara and Afar regions are beyond the reach of significant aid after the Tigray forces retook their region in June and began fighting their way toward the capital.

Another target of the Tigray forces appears to be the supply line from neighboring Djibouti to Ethiopia's capital, and the U.S. envoy on Tuesday in remarks to reporters warned the fighters against cutting off the road to Djibouti or entering Addis Ababa.

That could be “catastrophic” for the country, Feltman said.

African Union envoy Olesegun Obasanjo also has been mediating but has not spoken publicly about his work in recent days.