Ethiopia PM says he will lead army 'from the battlefront'

“This is a time when leading a country with martyrdom is needed,” Abiy Ahmed said in a statement posted on social media Monday night. With rival Tigray forces moving closer to the capital of Addis Ababa, his government declared a state of emergency earlier this month.

An estimated tens of thousands of people have been killed in the war between Ethiopian and allied forces and fighters from the country’s northern Tigray region. The United States and others have warned that Africa’s second-most populous country could fracture and destabilize the whole Horn of Africa.