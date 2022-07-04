Ethiopia leader reports new massacre in Oromia region

Phone communication into the remote area has been cut since midday.

The killings will pile pressure on Abiy's government to do more to protect civilians as a wave of ethnic unrest persists in Africa's second most populous country. Attacks targeting minorities living across the country have increased in recent years because of political, historical, and ethnic tensions.

Ethnic Amhara, the second-largest ethnic group in Ethiopia but a minority in other regions, have been targeted repeatedly.

Several dozen were killed in attacks in the Benishangul Gumuz and Oromia regions over the past three years alone. Last month, witnesses told the AP that more than 400 civilians were killed in a June 18 attack against ethnic Amhara in the Oromia region’s Tole area.