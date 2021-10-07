Ethiopia airs claims about UN officials; UN seeks documents

Guterres, who maintains Ethiopia had no right under the U.N. charter to expel the officials, took a rare step for a secretary-general by responding directly in the council chamber. He asked the ambassador to provide any written documents that the government may have about any alleged wrongdoing by any of the seven officials.

“It is my duty to defend the honor of the United Nations,” Guterres told reporters afterward. He said if such documents are provided, the U.N. will investigate why he wasn't alerted about the matter.

Ethiopia announced the expulsions last Thursday, accusing the U.N. officials of meddling in the country's internal business.

The country’s foreign ministry later added some more specific claims of “grave violations,” such as violating security agreements, transferring communications equipment to be used by Tigray forces, spreading misinformation and “politicization of humanitarian assistance.”

But much of what the ambassador said Wednesday had not been raised publicly before.

The expulsions came as the U.N. was increasingly outspoken about what it calls the Ethiopian government’s de facto blockade of the Tigray region, where local forces have been fighting government soldiers and allied troops since November.

The conflict began as a political dispute after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sidelined the Tigrayan regional party that had dominated Ethiopia’s government for decades. The clash spiraled into a war that has killed thousands of people and a hunger crisis that threatens still more.

Up to 7 million people need food and other aid in Tigray and nearby regions where the fighting has spread, and an estimated 400,000 people are living in “famine-like conditions,” Guterres said.

“The people of Ethiopia are suffering. We have no other interest but to help stop that suffering,” he said.

U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths told The Associated Press last week that only 10% of needed humanitarian supplies have been reaching Tigray in recent weeks,

Five of the officials expelled work with the U.N. humanitarian agency, another is with the U.N. human rights office and the seventh is with UNICEF, the U.N. children’s agency.

The council had taken no action after an emergency closed-door discussion Friday, and divisions came into the open at Wednesday's meeting.

Speaking before the Ethiopian ambassador leveled the new allegations, the U.S. and several European members deplored the expulsions.

“It cannot be excused, nor ignored,” Irish Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason said.

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield called the expulsions reckless, unjustified and an affront to the U.N., its member countries and humanitarian principles.

Asked later about the Ethiopian envoy's accusations, she said the U.S. wanted to see the allegations and “where they're coming from,” but it “raises some concerns" that they emerged after the officials were kicked out.

Thomas-Greenfield urged the council to consider passing a resolution to help ensure the U.N. can deliver humanitarian aid in Ethiopia.

“If these calls for humanitarian access continue to go unheard, then the Security Council must act,” she said.

But representatives for China and Tunisia — the latter speaking for the council's three African members plus St. Vincent and the Grenadines — called for “quiet diplomacy.”

Indian Ambassador T.S. Tirumurti wanted to “de-escalate the situation through engagement and dialogue," and Russian deputy Ambassador Anna Evstigneeva said the council shouldn't “overdramatize the developments” in what her country views as Ethiopia's internal affairs.

The Ethiopian ambassador asked the U.N. to send new staffers to replace those forced to leave, and he said his country wanted to work with the international community.

“No one should doubt the Ethiopian tradition of hospitality,” he said. “What we ask is respect, dignity and honesty.”

Caption FILE - In this Saturday, May 8, 2021 file photo, an Ethiopian woman argues with others over the allocation of yellow split peas after it was distributed by the Relief Society of Tigray in the town of Agula, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia. In an interview with The Associated Press Tuesday, Sept 28, 2021, the United Nations humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths calls the crisis in Ethiopia a "stain on our conscience" as children and others starve to death in the Tigray region under what the U.N. calls a de facto government blockade of food, medical supplies and fuel. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis

Caption FILE - In this Tuesday, July 20, 2021 file photo, mother Ababa, 25, comforts her baby Wegahta, 6 months, who was identified as severely acutely malnourished, in Gijet in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia. In an interview with The Associated Press Tuesday, Sept 28, 2021, the United Nations humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths calls the crisis in Ethiopia a "stain on our conscience" as children and others starve to death in the Tigray region under what the U.N. calls a de facto government blockade of food, medical supplies and fuel. (Christine Nesbitt/UNICEF via AP, File) Credit: Christine Nesbitt Credit: Christine Nesbitt