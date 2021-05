Ethiopia again delays national election amid deadly tensions

But questions about the vote have been growing. The campaign director for one of Ethiopia's largest opposition parties, Yilkal Getnet with the Hibir Ethiopia Democratic Party, told The Associated Press his party has long believed the country is not ready to hold an election at this time.

“There are lots of peace and security challenges across the country in addition to the border issue with Sudan,” Yilkal said, adding that the safety of millions is in question. “As opposed to the ruling party’s thinking, we don’t believe that the election will solve these problems. A national dialogue on a range of issues should come first.”

The European Union recently said it would not observe the vote, saying Ethiopia failed to guarantee the independence of its mission and refused its requests to allow the importation of communications equipment. Ethiopia replied that external observers “are neither essential nor necessary to certify the credibility of an election.”

Sometimes deadly ethnic tensions in parts of the country of some 110 million people have hampered election preparations. And the opposition Oromo Federalist Congress earlier this year pulled out of the vote. Several of the party's leaders remain behind bars after a wave of violence last year sparked by the killing of a popular Omoro musician.

Late last month, five U.S. senators wrote to the U.S. special envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, expressing concerns about Ethiopia’s ability to hold fair elections while the Tigray conflict continues.

In response to that, Ethiopia’s national election board said it was “striving” to ensure the poll will be free. “Shortfalls are inevitable given factors such as population size, development deficits at all levels, a nascent democratic culture and an increasingly charged political and security environment,” it said.

The election board has said some 36.2 million people have registered to vote. It was hoped that up to 50 million would do so.

“We are deeply concerned about increasing political and ethnic polarization throughout the country,” the State Department said Friday.