Ethics panel: Lawmaker accused of rape should be censured

Republican Rep. John Green of Post Falls was expelled on a 65-0 vote on Jan. 16, 2020, after he was convicted of conspiring to defraud the U.S. government. Prosecutors in that case said he helped a wealthy Texas couple hide assets to avoid paying income taxes when Green worked as an attorney there.

In Green's case, no public hearing was held because the Idaho Constitution doesn't allow someone to hold any civil office if convicted of a felony, but two-thirds of the full House must vote to expel someone.

Republican Sen. John McGee resigned rather than face a public ethics hearing after he was accused of sexually assaulting a staffer in his office. He was ultimately charged and convicted of disturbing the peace in connection with that incident.

Republican Sen. Jack Noble resigned from office in 2005 following weeks of allegations that he failed to declare a conflict of interest and lied to a special ethics panel.

___

Associated Press reporter Keith Ridler contributed to this story.