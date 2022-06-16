Ethics adviser to scandal-hit UK leader Boris Johnson quits

Christopher Geidt stepped down late Wednesday with a terse statement saying “with regret, I feel that it is right that I am resigning from my post as Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests.” Johnson’s office said it was surprised by the decision.

Geidt had stayed in his job as Johnson was buffeted by allegations about his judgment and ethics culminating in the "partygate" scandal over parties in government buildings during Britain's coronavirus lockdowns. Johnson was one of 83 people fined by police, and a civil servant's report said Johnson and senior officials must bear responsibility for "failures of leadership and judgment" that created a culture of rule-breaking in government.