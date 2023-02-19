Estonian leader: Russia must be held accountable after war

Kallas noted that while Nazi crimes were prosecuted in the Nuremberg trials following World War II, no tribunal was set up following the Cold War to prosecute crimes by the Soviet Union, including mass deportations of Estonians, Latvians and Lithuanians during the five-decade-long Soviet occupation.

This time, Russia’s leadership has to be held responsible. “There has to be accountability (before) we can talk about our relations with Russia,” she said.

Asked about China’s calls for peace talks and suggestions that Western countries are prolonging the war by arming Ukraine, Kallas said that while everyone wants peace, a deal that cedes Ukrainian territory to Russia would signal to the world that “aggression pays off.”

Russia's invasion must come at a "higher price, so that all the aggressors or would-be aggressors in the world would make the calculation that it doesn’t pay off,” Kallas said.

Kallas, 45, leads Estonia's center-right Reform Party and has been prime minister since 2021. Not everyone supports her line on Ukraine. Ahead of parliamentary elections in two weeks, opposition leader Martin Helme of the far right Conservative People's Party has called for a more cautious approach and accused Kallas of emptying Estonia’s own arsenals, leaving the country vulnerable.

Kallas dismissed that suggestion, saying “we of course have given a lot but we are also thinking about our own defense.”

Kallas has figured in speculation about potential candidates to replace Jens Stoltenberg as NATO secretary-general when he leaves the post in the fall. She dismissed that as “very unlikely,” but noted that the Baltic countries had not been given any high leadership positions in NATO since they joined in 2005.

“Some have said it can’t be from countries like the Baltic states because it will provoke Russia,” she said. “First of all, I don’t think our relations with Russia can get any worse than they right now are because he’s waging a war in Ukraine. And the second is that you are actually saying that we give power to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to decide who cannot be, for example, the secretary-general of NATO.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP