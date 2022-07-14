Estonian leader Kaja Kallas asked to form new government

The three parties together muster a comfortable 56-seat majority at the 101-seat Riigikogu legislature. The coalition arrangement prevents Kallas, who became Estonia’s first female prime minister in January 2021, from having to govern with a one-party minority Cabinet. It is already the third government in Estonia in a period of just over three years since the 2019 parliamentary election.

The new government needs formal approval from Parliament before it can be appointed by Karis and sworn in this week or early next week. Kallas tweeted that she would be asking lawmakers for a mandate to form her second Cabinet on Friday.

The government will be short-lived as Estonia is scheduled to hold a general election in March.

The 45-year-old Kallas is the daughter of former Estonian Prime Minister and European Commissioner Siim Kallas, who was one of the founders of the Reform Party — a key political party in the Baltic country — in the 1990s. She has led the Reform Party since 2018.

Combined Shape Caption Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Tallinn, Estonia, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Kallas called European unity on the war in Ukraine “a negative surprise” for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Still, she told The Associated Press in an interview on Wednesday, one shouldn’t underestimate Moscow’s military capabilities, because “they are in this for the long haul.” (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits Combined Shape Caption Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Tallinn, Estonia, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Kallas called European unity on the war in Ukraine “a negative surprise” for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Still, she told The Associated Press in an interview on Wednesday, one shouldn’t underestimate Moscow’s military capabilities, because “they are in this for the long haul.” (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits