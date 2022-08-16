Estonia removes Soviet monument, citing public order

“Considering the current situation, ensuring public order is complicated for the authorities of the city of Narva," Laanemets said in the same statement, and called it a “a great and complex issue.”

Since winning independence in 1991, the former Soviet republic of 1.3 million people has been entangled in disputes over the status of Russians, most of whom came to Estonia during the 50 years of Soviet rule.

In 2007, the relocation of the so-called Bronze Statue of Tallinn, another Soviet war memorial, from a city park led to days of rioting.

