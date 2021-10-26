Estonia plans new restrictions to avoid lockdown like Latvia

As of Monday, Estonians no longer can use negative test results to obtain the virus certificates needed to attend sporting events, theaters, indoor public meetings and other events. Only proof of vaccination or having recovered from COVID-19 are now accepted for a virus certificate. Masks in indoor public places are also required until Jan. 10.

In Latvia, nearly 90% of those who died of COVID-19 last month were not vaccinated, and over 88% of virus patients now in the hospital are not vaccinated, official figures showed Tuesday as the Baltic country endures a monthlong lockdown.

Latvia's vaccination rate is among the lowest in the 27-nation European Union, with only slightly over half of Latvians fully vaccinated.

The lockdown that started Oct. 21 and runs until Nov. 15 includes a nationwide curfew and closes most stores. Indoor and outdoor gatherings, including entertainment, sports and cultural events, are also banned in the country of 1.9 million people.

