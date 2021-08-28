Essential Quality wins 152nd running of Travers Stakes

Essential Quality's trainer Brad Cox won one of the most prestigious races for older horses at the Saratoga meeting when Knicks Go won the Grade 1 Whitney earlier this month. He became just the third trainer — and the first since John M. Gaver Sr. in 1942 — to win the Travers and Whitney in the same year with different horses. Gaver won the 1942 Travers with Shut Out and the Whitney with Swing and Sway. James G. Rowe, Jr. was the first, winning the Travers with Twenty Grand and Whitney with St. Brideaux in 1931.

Essential Quality is the first horse to complete the Jim Dandy-Travers sweep in a decade, since Alpha dead-heated with Golden Ticket in 2012. He's also the 29th horse to pull off the Belmont-Travers double, the 10th Juvenile champion to win the Travers, and first since Street Sense in 2007.

Nine of the past 13 Travers winners, including the last six in a row, entered the Travers coming off a victory.

The Travers was sixth and final Grade I stakes race Saturday. The others: in the 43rd running of the $500,000 Ballerina for fillies and mares 3 years old and up, heavily favored Gamine, trained by Bob Baffert, won for the ninth time in 10 starts, leading wire-to-wire and easily holding off Lake Avenue by 1 3/4 lengths in a light, steady drizzle; Yaupon edged Firenze Fire by a head to win the 42nd running of the $600,000 Forego for 4-year-olds and up; Jackie's Warrior edged Life Is Good by a neck to capture the 37th running $500,000 H. Allen Jerkens Memorial for 3-year-olds; Letruska held off Bonny South, Royal Flag and Dunbar Road in a stretch duel to capture the 74th running of the $600,000 Personal Ensign for fillies and mares 4 years old and up; and Gufo outran Japan by a head to win the 47th running of the $750,000 Sword Dancer, a 1.5-mile race on the turf for 4-year-olds and up.

Baffert was banned by the New York Racing Association from entering any horses at its tracks after his Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit twice tested positive for steroids, but a New York judge granted an injunction against that ban. The Hall of Fame trainer made an appearance in Saratoga for the Fasig-Tipton Yearlings Sale earlier this month but has stayed away from the track. Gamine was one of the few horses he's entered at the meet.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports