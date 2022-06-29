Essence Fest is back in New Orleans after two-year hiatus

The festival, much like others the city is known for, has been on an in-person hiatus since 2020 because of the virus outbreak but was held virtually in 2020 and 2021. Before that, it had been held in New Orleans every year except in 2006 when it moved to Houston while the Superdome was being repaired following Hurricane Katrina.

This year’s theme is “It’s The Black Joy For Me” and the 2022 festival will be the brand's first to offer a live component and the option to connect virtually.

“As the nation's largest festival by per day attendance, the Essence Festival of Culture is a staple that celebrates community and empowers equity,” Essence CEO Caroline Wanga said in a statement. “We are excited to welcome the family back to New Orleans and thrilled to connect with more of our diasporic family through new digital experiences.”

Erika J. Bennett, chief marketing officer for Essence Ventures, said she's looking forward to what she describes as a “reunion” that has attracted more than 500,000 visitors to its events in past years.

“We know the festival is an opportunity for people, all over the world, to come together, to unite a culture, whether that's through fashion or music or food or all the wonderful other ways we express ourselves. Particularly after some really hard years of not being together, our theme of Black joy, really resonates,” Bennett said.

Bennett said their digital experience opens access globally and has attracted more than 100 million online views.

Essence, in its 27th year, started in 1995 as a one-time salute to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Essence magazine and was known as “a party with a purpose” with an original mission to give back to the community through free seminars designed to enrich women’s lives. It has since evolved into the world’s largest celebration of Black women, culture and community, organizers have said.

Bennett said Essence Ventures, the parent company of Essence, supports economic equity for people of color and works to ensure that through all of its brands as part of its purpose.

“It's important for us to support and uplift a city that's embraced us for so many years,” she said. “Through our marketplace and through Essence Eats, we have been able to generate a $2 billion economic impact, over nearly 30 years, to the City of New Orleans. And that is a bigger part, a deeper part of our overall mission.”

The city did not immediately respond to an email seeking details about the city's current contract with the festival. The current contract runs through 2024. Discussions are currently being held regarding a contract extension, said John F. Lawson, deputy press secretary for Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Singer Nicki Minaj performs at the European MTV Awards on Nov. 4, 2018, in Bilbao, Spain. Black culture, in all its glory, will be on display over the 2022 4th of July holiday weekend in New Orleans for the in-person return of the Essence Festival of Culture. Headliners will include Kevin Hart, Nicki Minaj, Janet Jackson, Mickey Guyton and New Edition. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Vianney Le Caer Credit: Vianney Le Caer