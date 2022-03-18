ESPN treats NCAA Women's Tournament as premier event

The national semifinal games are now on Friday night, with the championship game either late Sunday afternoon or evening.

“Certainly now the coverage is much more extensive than when I was playing. And it’s much more extensive than even a couple of years ago,” said ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo, who led UConn to the national title in 1995. “We’re on more networks in the ESPN family versus regionalizing. So the coverage is expanding for the better and reaching a bigger audience and giving more people a chance to watch the games that they want to watch.”

Games used to have regionalized windows, but every game has had its own window. When the tournament begins Friday, games will be on either on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, ESPNU, or ESPNews.

ABC will have four games for the second straight year — two apiece on Saturday and Sunday. ABC also had regular-season games for the first time this season.

“It’s huge to have games on ABC. They rate better. It’s a simple fact,” Lobo said. “The next step is to have the championship game on ABC. I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw that in the near future.”

A move to ABC would also quiet some who have wondered if having the women’s tournament on the same networks as the men would be better. Considering there are 68 teams in each field, that wouldn’t be feasible.

The Women’s Final Four in Minneapolis will receive extensive coverage across the ESPN networks. Besides the main broadcast on ESPN, there will be four alternate broadcasts.

One will resemble a “Manningcast,” two will feature angles from an aerial and rail cam and a final channel will showcase enhanced statistics utilizing player tracking from Second Spectrum.

Lobo, Ryan Ruocco and reporter Holly Rowe will again be the main crew, but Andraya Carter is a new addition as a sideline analyst this year. Elle Duncan will be the main host throughout the tournament after Maria Taylor left last year for NBC.

Lowry also noted that advertising for the entire tournament is sold out. But even with the momentum, there is still more work to be done.

“Ratings are up and everything feels really good, but you can’t let up on the gas right now. We’ve got to keep pushing and trying to innovate and generate more interest,” she said.

