ESPN and F1 announce new US broadcast deal through 2025

Last season saw an average of 949,000 viewers, the network said. That has increased to more than 1.2 million tuning in on average over the first 18 races this season.

“We are delighted to announce that our partnership with ESPN will continue,” said Stefano Domenicali, president and chief executive officer of F1. “Formula One has seen incredible growth in the United States with sold out events and record television audiences ... The ESPN networks have played a huge part in that growth with their dedicated quality coverage."

The inaugural Miami Grand Prix on ABC generated an average viewership of 2.6 million, the largest U.S. audience on record for a live F1 race.

The network said the new deal also expands its direct-to-consumer rights, with details for more content on digital platforms to be announced later.

“Formula 1 and ESPN have been a strong and successful team,” ESPN President Burke Magnus said. “We look forward to serving fans in some new and innovative ways in the next three years as we continue to bring the reach and relevance of the Walt Disney Company networks and platforms to Formula 1.”

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings