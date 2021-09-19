Volcano erupts on Spain's Atlantic Ocean island of La Palma

The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute reported the eruption on Cumbre Vieja, which last erupted in 1971. Huge plumes of black-and-white smoke shot out from a point in the volcanic ridge where scientists had been closely following the accumulation of molten lava below the surface. Tinges of red could be seen at the bottom of the black jets that shot rocks into the air.

La Palma, with a population of 85,000, is one of eight islands in Spain's Canary Islands archipelago. At their nearest point to Africa, they are 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Morocco.