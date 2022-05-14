Ericsson takes Indy GP's top spot amid start time change

But Ericsson drove his Honda to the top of the speed chart for team owner Chip Ganassi. Honda took four of the top six spots on a warm, humid day in Indianapolis. None of the 27 drivers on the starting grid used red tires and many worry that without rain, tire wear will be a key factor in the race.

Power was ninth in practice, less than 24 hours after winning his 64th career pole and moving within three of matching Mario Andretti's IndyCar record. This is the sixth time Power will start from the No. 1 spot on Indy's road course, and he won four of the previous five times. The Australian also is attempting to win a record fourth Indy GP crown — his first since 2018 — for series powerhouse Team Penske.