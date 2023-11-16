Eric Kutsenda takes over as Padres' temporary control person following owner's death

BreakingNews
Eric Kutsenda has taken over as the San Diego Padres temporary control person following the death of owner Peter Seidler
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Eric Kutsenda has taken over as the San Diego Padres temporary control person following the death of owner Peter Seidler.

Seidler, who died Tuesday at 63, had been controlling owner since November 2020 when he replaced Ron Fowler, who took over in 2012.

Kutsenda is a co-founder and managing partner of Seidler Equity Partners.

Major League Baseball said Thursday that Kutsenda will serve as temporary control person until a new controlling owner is approved.

