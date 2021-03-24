Erdogan urges investors to trust Turkey's economy, potential

The Turkish leader also called on citizens to put any foreign currency or gold they kept at home into banks to help the economy.

Erdogan has been reaching out to nations in a bid to patch troubled relations and to attract foreign investments. He continued the conciliatory rhetoric during Wednesday's congress of his ruling Justice and Development Party.

“We will continue to shape our relationships with every country from the United States to Russia, from the European Union to the Arab geography in line with Turkey’s interests and our people’s expectations,” Erdogan said. “As a country located in the heart of Africa, Asia and Europe, we do not have the luxury to turn our backs on neither the east nor the west.”

Despite currency difficulties since mid-2018, Turkey was one of the few countries to post economic growth during 2020, thanks to government stimulus, tax breaks and cheap credit from state-owned banks.