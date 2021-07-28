Equatorial Guinea's VP loses embezzlement appeal in France

The ill-gotten gains are now to be returned to the central African country's population under a new French legal procedure that seeks to ensure the money doesn’t again fall into corrupt hands.

Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, the son of Equatorial Guinea's long-serving president, was originally convicted in 2017 by a Paris court. The court handed him a three-year suspended sentence, fined him 30 million euros and ordered property in France worth tens of millions of euros seized.