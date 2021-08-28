EPL: Man City routs Arsenal 5-0; Liverpool, Chelsea draw 1-1

It was a great end to a week when City had to give up on its attempt to bring Tottenham striker Harry Kane to the Etihad Stadium and thought it was going to sign Cristiano Ronaldo before Manchester United stepped in.

Having lost its opening game to Tottenham, City was already playing catch-up. But while City moved onto six points, four of the teams with perfect starts dropped points in their third games on Saturday.

Title contenders Liverpool and Chelsea drew 1-1 at Anfield. West Ham was held 2-2 by Crystal Palace and Brighton lost 2-0 to Everton. Only Tottenham is still in the running for a third consecutive win when Kane leads the London club into Sunday's game against Watford.

It's not only Arsenal on zero points after three games. Norwich, which lost 2-1 to Leicester, is yet to get off the mark. Newcastle picked up its first point in a 2-2 draw against Southampton. Brentford is on five points in its first-ever Premier League season after drawing 1-1 at Aston Villa.

Caption Chelsea's Reece James, second left, handballs on the goal line which results in a red card and a penalty given to Liverpool during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield, Liverpool, England, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP) Credit: Mike Egerton Credit: Mike Egerton

Caption Chelsea's Reece James is shown a red card by referee Anthony Taylor during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield, Liverpool, England, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP) Credit: Mike Egerton Credit: Mike Egerton

Caption Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta, second left, and Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, third left, clash following Liverpool's equaliser during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield, Liverpool, England, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP) Credit: Mike Egerton Credit: Mike Egerton

Caption Aston Villa's Matty Cash, left, and Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Brentford, at Villa Park, in Birmingham, England, Saturday Aug. 28, 2021. (Barrington Coombs/PA via AP) Credit: Barrington Coombs Credit: Barrington Coombs