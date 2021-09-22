Epic CEO: Apple won't let Fortnite back until case ends

Sweeney posted on Twitter that Epic has asked Apple to reinstate Fortnite and promised “that it will adhere to Apple's guidelines whenever and wherever we release products on Apple's platforms."

“Apple spent a year telling the world, the court, and the press they’d ‘welcome Epic’s return to the App Store if they agree to play by the same rules as everyone else.' Epic agreed, and now Apple has reneged in another abuse of its monopoly power over a billion users," Sweeney tweeted.