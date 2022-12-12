EPA: US fuel economy flat in 2021, emissions down slightly

Stellantis, the former Fiat Chrysler, had the lowest fuel economy and the highest emissions of all manufacturers at 21.3 mpg (9.1 kilometers per liter) and 417 grams per mile of carbon dioxide. Tesla, which makes only electric vehicles, had the highest mileage equivalent at 121.5 mpg (51.7 kilometers per liter), and zero carbon dioxide emissions.

Nine manufacturers were above their EPA carbon dioxide emissions standard: BMW, Volkswagen, Kia, Nissan, Hyundai, General Motors, Mazda, Stellantis and Mercedes. Five were below their standards, meaning they emitted less than allowed: Tesla, Subaru, Ford, Honda and Toyota. Automakers can meet the standards with credits they accrued or bought from other manufacturers.

Stellantis said its showing doesn't reflect its current or future products, saying it has since introduced a new Jeep that's the best selling plug-in hybrid in the U.S. The company says it plans to bring 25 battery-electric models to the U.S. by 2030.

The EPA said that since the 2004 model year, average fuel economy in the U.S. is up 6.1 miles per gallon (2.6 kilometers per liter), or 32%.

It said that gas-electric hybrid production reached a new high of 9% of all vehicles in the 2021 model year. while electric, plug-in hybrid and fuel cell vehicles were 4% of nationwide production.

“Today’s report demonstrates the significant progress we’ve made to ensure clean air for all as automakers continue to innovate and utilize more advanced technologies to cut pollution,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement.

But Dan Becker, director of the Center for Biological Diversity’s Safe Climate Campaign, said automakers deserve an “F” grade for the small drop in emissions and for selling so few electric vehicles.

“Automakers won’t slash pollution and improve gas mileage unless strong standards make them do so,” he said in a statement.

Preliminary data for the 2022 model year show mileage rising to 26.4 mpg (11.2 kilometers per liter) and carbon dioxide emissions falling to 331 grams per mile.