EPA acts, finding cancer risk from sterilization chemical

The tightened safeguards are driven by a better understanding by EPA that ethylene oxide’s threat is severe. The chemical is classified as a pesticide. A medical sterilization worker could see their lifetime risk shoot up by as much as one extra case of cancer for every ten people exposed. The EPA’s generally acceptable increase in lifetime cancer risk from a single compound is 1 in 10,000.

Ethylene oxide is a gas used to sterilize roughly half of all medical devices and is also used to ensure the safety of certain spices and other food products. Brief exposure isn't considered a danger, but breathing it long-term can elevate the risk of breast cancer and lymphoma, according to the agency.

The proposal follows the EPA’s announcement last week to cut emissions from chemical plants in general, to reduce cancer risk. In part, that rule targeted manufactures of ethylene oxide. Tuesday’s proposal targets those who use it.

The EPA said many facilities have already sharply reduced emissions, but those that haven't will now have to meet stricter requirements.

Scott Whitaker, president and CEO of Advanced Medical Technology Association, said that medical sterilizers provide a vital service and that many devices “cannot be sterilized by another method.” He said the EPA’s risk assessment overstates the threat employees face and the protections they are already provided.

He added that these facilities are already at capacity and the industry can’t afford shutdowns. The 18-month timeframe for installing technology to reduce emissions after the final rule is issued is “much too short.”

“It could take many months for abatement equipment to arrive. Supply chains and manufacturing are still recovering from the pandemic,” Whitaker said in a statement.

The agency is proposing two rules, one targeting emissions and another focused on worker safety. The emissions reductions aim to bring cancer risk within the EPA's generally acceptable level. Medical sterilizers would also need to continuously monitor air pollution to make sure controls function properly.

The EPA also wants to require protective gear for people who work with ethylene oxide, and says some workplaces, including museums, should stop using it altogether because safer alternatives exist.

In recent years, concern over emissions from medical sterilizers has grown sharply. Sterigenics shuttered a medical sterilization plant in a Chicago Suburb after monitoring found emissions spikes in nearby neighborhoods and settled numerous lawsuits.

___

The Associated Press receives support from the Walton Family Foundation for coverage of water and environmental policy. The AP is solely responsible for all content. For all of AP's environmental coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment