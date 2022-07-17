Envoys from Bulgaria, North Macedonia meet on EU bloc talks

“It is a historic opportunity for us that after 17 years with the status of a candidate country for membership, the Republic of North Macedonia gets the opportunity to start negotiations with the EU,” said Osmani.

North Macedonia will start accession talks with EU on July 19, its prime minister announced Saturday.

Bulgaria's National Assembly already has approved the French proposal, but legislators set additional conditions for agreeing to North Macedonia’s EU membership. They included protection for Bulgarians living in North Macedonia by including them in its constitution on an equal basis and no assumption that Bulgaria would recognize Macedonian as a separate language from Bulgarian.

The size of the Bulgarian community in North Macedonia is a matter of contention. Official data from the 2021 census put it at 3,504 people, or about 0.2% of the population. Bulgaria has doubted the figure, noting that about 90,000 of North Macedonia’s roughly 2 million people have received dual Bulgarian citizenship over the last two decades based on family roots. About 53,000 more applications are pending.

The deal would also unblock the start of negotiations for neighboring Albania, another EU hopeful. The EU prospects of the Western Balkan countries gained increased attention in the wake of the bloc’s efforts to bring Ukraine closer following the Russian invasion.