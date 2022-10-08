England women beat US 2-1 in statement victory at Wembley

The Americans equalized just before the half-hour mark. Millie Bright tried to pass out of the back to a tightly covered Stanway, and Lindsey Horan poked the ball forward to Sophia Smith, who turned and fired low to the left corner past a diving Mary Earps.

Stanway made amends from the spot, though, shooting the ball into the right corner as goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher went the wrong way.

Minutes later, the visitors thought they tied the game again but Trinity Rodman's strike was ruled out for offside after a video review.

England and the U.S. wore teal armbands in solidarity with sexual abuse victims and together held a banner that read "Protect the Players" just before kickoff. A report this week into the scandals that erupted in the National Women's Soccer League last season found emotional abuse and sexual misconduct were systemic in the league.

There was also a moment of silence for the victims of the deadly crush of fans at a soccer match in Indonesia.

Forward Alyssa Thompson entered in the 84th minute and at 17 years, 334 days became the youngest to debut for the U.S. since Mallory Pugh in January 2016. Thompson was the 70th teenager to appear for the Americans.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Allen Lazard were among the stars in attendance. The Packers play the New York Giants on Sunday in an NFL game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. "Ted Lasso" actor Jason Sudeikis was also on hand.

U.S. wing Crystal Dunn went on as a second-half substitute — less than five months after giving birth to her son. It was her 124th international appearance and first in nearly 13 months.

The draw for the World Cup will be in Auckland on Oct. 22.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth