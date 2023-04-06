England wins shootout vs. Brazil in 1st women’s Finalissima

Ella Toone looked to have secured the win for England in a match between the champions of Europe and South America. Her 23rd-minute strike was the game’s only goal going into the third minute of second-half stoppage time.

But Andressa Alves exploited a mistake by England goalkeeper Mary Earps to force the shootout, where Georgia Stanway, Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood and Kelly — who scored the goal at Wembley that made the Lionesses European champions last summer — got the job done for the hosts.