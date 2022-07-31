BreakingNews
Deputy Matthew Yates: What to know about today’s visitation, Monday’s services in Clark County
springfield-news-sun logo
X

England, Germany name unchanged teams for Euro 2022 final

England supporters react as they gather in the fan zone in Trafalgar Square to watch on a big screen the final of the Women's Euro 2020 soccer match between England and Germany being played at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Combined ShapeCaption
England supporters react as they gather in the fan zone in Trafalgar Square to watch on a big screen the final of the Women's Euro 2020 soccer match between England and Germany being played at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Nation & World
10 minutes ago
England manager Sarina Wiegman has named an unchanged starting lineup for the European Championship final against Germany

LONDON (AP) — England manager Sarina Wiegman named an unchanged starting lineup for the European Championship final against Germany on Sunday, keeping up her streak of picking the same starting 11 for all of England's soccer games in the tournament.

Wiegman kept Ellen White as striker despite substitute Alessia Russo having scored four goals off the bench so far at Euro 2022.

Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg stayed with the same lineup from the 2-1 win over France in the semifinals. Jule Brand keeps her place on the left wing after replacing Klara Bühl for the France game when Bühl tested positive for the coronavirus.

Germany said Bühl has tested negative and will be able to watch the game in the stadium, though she isn't in the squad.

___

Lineups:

England: Leah Williamson (captain), Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Rachel Daly, Mary Earps, Lauren Hemp, Fran Kirby, Beth Mead, Georgia Stanway, Keira Walsh, Ellen White.

Germany: Alexandra Popp (captain), Jule Brand, Sara Däbritz, Merle Frohms, Giulia Gwinn, Marina Hegering, Kathrin-Julia Hendrich, Svenja Huth, Lina Magull, Lena Oberdorf, Felicitas Rauch.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Supporters pack Wembley Way as they arrive for the final of the Women's Euro 2022 soccer match between England and Germany at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Supporters pack Wembley Way as they arrive for the final of the Women's Euro 2022 soccer match between England and Germany at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Combined ShapeCaption
Supporters pack Wembley Way as they arrive for the final of the Women's Euro 2022 soccer match between England and Germany at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Credit: Daniel Cole

Combined ShapeCaption
England, center, and Germany, left, supporters cheer on the stands before the Women's Euro 2022 final soccer match between England and Germany at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

England, center, and Germany, left, supporters cheer on the stands before the Women's Euro 2022 final soccer match between England and Germany at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Combined ShapeCaption
England, center, and Germany, left, supporters cheer on the stands before the Women's Euro 2022 final soccer match between England and Germany at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Combined ShapeCaption
Supporters arrive for the final of the Women's Euro 2022 soccer match between England and Germany at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Supporters arrive for the final of the Women's Euro 2022 soccer match between England and Germany at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Combined ShapeCaption
Supporters arrive for the final of the Women's Euro 2022 soccer match between England and Germany at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Credit: Daniel Cole

Combined ShapeCaption
An England fan watchs from the stands before the Women's Euro 2022 final soccer match between England and Germany at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Leila Coker)

Credit: Leila Coker

An England fan watchs from the stands before the Women's Euro 2022 final soccer match between England and Germany at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Leila Coker)

Credit: Leila Coker

Combined ShapeCaption
An England fan watchs from the stands before the Women's Euro 2022 final soccer match between England and Germany at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Leila Coker)

Credit: Leila Coker

Credit: Leila Coker

Combined ShapeCaption
England's manager Sarina Wiegman, right, smiles while taking a walk on the pitch after arriving at the stadium for the Women's Euro 2022 final soccer match between England and Germany at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

England's manager Sarina Wiegman, right, smiles while taking a walk on the pitch after arriving at the stadium for the Women's Euro 2022 final soccer match between England and Germany at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Combined ShapeCaption
England's manager Sarina Wiegman, right, smiles while taking a walk on the pitch after arriving at the stadium for the Women's Euro 2022 final soccer match between England and Germany at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

In Other News
1
Iraq cleric's followers camped out in parliament for 2nd day
2
Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters
3
Death toll in Kentucky hits 26 amid renewed flood threat
4
Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season
5
Ukraine war hangs over UN meeting on nukes treaty's legacy
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top